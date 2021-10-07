Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

