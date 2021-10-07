Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chewy worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,227.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

