Chia Network (XCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.76 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $166.52 or 0.00307236 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $263.47 million and $27.76 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00061884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00094177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00132027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,291.60 or 1.00170474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.84 or 0.06538547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

