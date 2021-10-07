Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CMRX stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $6,823,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

