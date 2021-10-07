China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,306,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,817.0 days.
China Literature stock remained flat at $$7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. China Literature has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
About China Literature
