China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,306,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,817.0 days.

China Literature stock remained flat at $$7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. China Literature has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About China Literature

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

