China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.00

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 3793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

