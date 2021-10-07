Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.31% of Chindata Group worth $72,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,255.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $31,875,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 198.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

CD traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,462. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.33.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

