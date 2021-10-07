Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

