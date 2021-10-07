Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in September

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

KDNY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.