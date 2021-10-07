Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Up 0%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08. 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

