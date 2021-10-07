Christopher D. Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $484,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher D. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 908 Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $488,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.18. 128,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market cap of $917.39 million and a PE ratio of -26.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.