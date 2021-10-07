Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $9.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the lowest is $9.86 billion. Chubb posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.68 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chubb stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

