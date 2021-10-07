Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.551 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

