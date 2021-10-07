Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 226,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 298,407 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

