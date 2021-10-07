CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 323,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

