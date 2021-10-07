Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.70 and traded as high as C$14.13. Cineplex shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 404,459 shares changing hands.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

