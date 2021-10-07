Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 222,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $232.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.