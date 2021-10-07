CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. CIT Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CIT Group worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 7,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

