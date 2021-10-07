Citigroup (C) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

