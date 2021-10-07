Citigroup Inc. Acquires 12,464 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IOSP opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.