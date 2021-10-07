Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,730 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

