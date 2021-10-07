Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,832 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Azure Power Global worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $957.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

