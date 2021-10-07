Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,048 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sohu.com worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $810.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

