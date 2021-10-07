Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,799 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $24,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $85.92 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.