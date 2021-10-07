Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,859 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $34,392,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $442,374,757 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $307.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.