Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,655 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $143,102.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,659 shares of company stock worth $2,685,730 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

