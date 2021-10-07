Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth about $336,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

