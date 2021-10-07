Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 704.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.