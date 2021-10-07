Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Par Pacific worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $982,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 85.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

