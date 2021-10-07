Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

FCF stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

