Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 300.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

