Citigroup Inc. Buys 12,889 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

