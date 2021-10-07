Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.79. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.