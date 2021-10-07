Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,610 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 79.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

