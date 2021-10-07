Citigroup Inc. Buys 90,313 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 1,261.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 191,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,530,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.67. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

