Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $126.85 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

