Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.