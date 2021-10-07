Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of BancFirst worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

