Citigroup Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

