Citigroup Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 530.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $109.19 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

