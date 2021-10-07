Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,398,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Barnes Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

B opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.