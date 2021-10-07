Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 444,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.