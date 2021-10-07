Citigroup Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avid Technology worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $44,440,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,547,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,690,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

