Citigroup Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $8,735,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.50 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.