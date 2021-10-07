Citigroup Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,645 shares of company stock worth $17,596,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.