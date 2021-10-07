Citigroup Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Park National worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park National by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

