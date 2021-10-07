Citigroup Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

