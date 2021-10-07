Citigroup Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,180 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE CPA opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

