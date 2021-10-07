Citigroup Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,792 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

