Citigroup Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 618.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Heska worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $259.00 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

